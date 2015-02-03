The Banner: Greying

With a wild and varied discography to date, it was nigh-on impossible to figure out what The Banner would do on this, their first offering in over six years.

The metallic influences of previous effort Frailty are lessened as Greying concentrates on an inescapably sombre and bleak feel from elongated periods of punishing, droning tones that are briefly and suddenly punctuated with white hot bursts of fury.

It’s an album that could be described as a ‘mood album’ as you’d have to be in a mood to want to watch the world burn to really get the most out of cheery ditties such as the bipolar Crippling Despair and the cripplingly sludgy feel of Bones To Dust. The impression is that this will appease modern-day Banner fans while older fans may have to sit with it, but as far as impenetrably dark records go, it doesn’t get much bleaker than this.

Via Good Fight Music