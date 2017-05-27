Tankard - One Foot In The Grave album review

After 35 years of hangovers and sore necks, armed with a shedload of riffs and buckets of Alka Seltzer, Tankard have proven to be remarkably resilient. Part of the Big Teutonic 4, the Frankfurt thrashers have delivered their 17th slice of beery metal. At first glance the alcohol references have gone, to be replaced with slightly more classic thrash tropes like religion (Pay To Pray) and politics (Arena Of The True Lies), but dig a little deeper and you notice Secret Order 1516; a reference to the famous German purity laws for beer. But however much they might change and mature, some things will always remain the same. One Foot In The Grave doesn’t reinvent the wheel but fans of latter-day Kreator and Destruction will find plenty to sink their teeth into. Razor-sharp riffing abounds throughout with a solid size-11 stomp, and they share Kreator’s knack for a crowd-pleasing, festival-sized chorus. Tankard still have what it takes to put a smile on the faces of the battle vest hordes.