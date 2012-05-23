Susanna: Wild Dog

Susanna Wallumrød’s albums have received great critical acclaim in her native Norway but she’s yet to make her mark on the international stage. That she still remains largely undiscovered elsewhere is a shame. Her eighth release is a stunning collection of eclectic songs that really make the most of her smoky vocals. Perhaps better known for her unique re-workings of a diverse selection of chart songs with the Magical Orchestra, Wallumrød’s self-penned material absolutely deserves the full attention of anyone with an appreciation of the female voice.

Performing without her Magical Orchestra cohort Morten Qvenild, Susanna has instead teamed up with a talented crew of musicians to bring out the best in her delicate little songs.

Among them is Motorpsycho’s former guitarist Helge Sten, whose reverb-heavy effects complement the playful piano on Rolling On Rolling Stone, a haunting song with a touch of Kate Bush about it (but with the kookiness dialled down), and it flows gently into the quirky blues-rock of Oh, I Am Stuck.

At just over 30 minutes this is a short, sweet introduction to this talented young musician, and on an adventurous underground label too.