Subservience - Forest Of The Impaled album review

Subservience’s debut lands in the grey middle-ground of DM in 2017, neither stirring excitement nor worthy of ridicule. The Sussex band display a draw towards Swedish groove, Bolt Thrower bludgeon and the decipherable growls of, say, Chimaira on their 2005 self-titled album. Most songs begin with a killer opening salvo but a lot of the progressions turn inert, as the spark dissolves through simple arrangements, weak lead work and uninspired riffs. Subservience are overcome by their influences; until they show real aggression and a greater sense of identity – a rudimentary piano intro/outro on Descend Into Despair just won’t do – they will always be on their knees.