Stick To Your Guns - True View album review

Stick To Your Guns get their new album off to an enormously powerful start as 3 Feet From Peace opens with comforting samples of motherly advice and then crashing into fierce riffs and angry shouts smartly echoed with clean vocals. Frustratingly, it’s followed by one of a few messy song transitions on this album. Despite some standout tracks, atmospheric experimentation, and Jesse Barnett’s vocals being as brutal as ever, the songwriting is hit and miss and the album feels just a bit disjointed overall. While Delinelle is pleasantly reminiscent of Boysetsfire, Married To The Noise, 56 and The Reach For Me see the angry roars and raw hardcore spirit interrupted by weaker, alt-rock choruses. That said, Doomed By You, Owed Nothing and The Better Days Before Me are a perfect mix of vocal aggression, sincerity, strong anthems, and enticing melodies.