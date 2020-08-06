Steve Von Till’s No Wilderness Deep Enough: gothic Americana for hardcore insomniacs

Steve Von Till’s fifth solo outing sees the Neurosis man resume his stripped-down take on gothic Americana. His sound has evolved from spectral acoustic dirges to dark soundscapes that showcase increasingly rich atmospherics and bold dynamic shifts. No Wilderness… delivers six softly arresting meditations on existentialism, loss and spirituality. The Old Straight Track features gauzy atmospherics and the purr of a French horn alongside his gravelly baritone. Shadows On The Run unfurls a lush pastoral soundscape that recalls the nuanced, neoclassical vision of Vangelis, while Wild Iron is a transfixing meditation that ebbs into a dreamy outro. The recurring elements may outweigh the distinguishing characteristics of individual tracks but Von Till’s poetic stylings shine with elegant, shattering gravitas. The perfect soundtrack for insomniacs staring darkly into a lifetime of regret.

Buy No Wilderness Deep Enough on Amazon