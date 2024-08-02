“A showcase for wondrous mandolin and banjo… and the the majesty and clarity of Maddy Prior’s voice”: Steeleye Span’s 50th anniversary edition of Now We Are Six

Sixth album – featuring a beefed-up sound with help from David Bowie and Ian Anderson – comes with BBC live recordings

By
( )
published
Steeleye Span - Now We Are Six 2024 ed
(Image: © Chrysalis)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Nodding at AA Milne’s children’s poetry book of the same name, 1974’s Now We Are Six was Steeleye Span’s sixth LP, and the record which saw their folk go folk rock. When former Uriah Heep man Nigel Pegrum left a Worcestershire commune to join the drummerless Steeleye, their intricate sound got much beefier.

“When I auditioned, every one of Steeleye looked like a superstar,” Pegrum reveals in sleeve notes for this handsome reissue, flagging a glamour not often associated with folk. “They were covered in silver and turquoise Navajo jewellery and looked a million bucks.”

The Mooncoin Jig (2024 Remaster) - YouTube The Mooncoin Jig (2024 Remaster) - YouTube
Watch On

Steeleye sounded like a million bucks too. Brilliantly engineered by Robin Black, fresh from working on Lou Reed’s Berlin, Now We Are Six is home to such Steeleye classics as Thomas The Rhymer and The Mooncoin Jig – the latter a showcase for the wondrous mandolin and banjo playing of Peter Knight, as ace guitarist Bob Johnson (who died in December 2023) settles in to a delicious choogle.

David Bowie did two takes and was out of there in half an hour

Ian Anderson

This newly remastered reissue also reminds us of the majesty and clarity of Maddy Prior’s voice. Nobody handles the folk-singing ornamentations known as ‘turns’ better than Steeleye Span’s ace frontwoman.

Playfully, both the title track and the LP’s superfluous version of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star were credited to The St Eleye (geddit?) Primary School Junior Choir, though the faux-naïf vocals were the work of Prior and her bandmates. The LP’s other curio, famously, is its version of Phil Spector’s To Know Him Is To Love Him, wherein David Bowie plays decent alto sax.

Two Magicians (2024 Remaster) - YouTube Two Magicians (2024 Remaster) - YouTube
Watch On

“He did two takes and was out of there in half an hour,” notes Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, who recruited Bowie for the session, and was a “production consultant” on the record.

This reissue also features four live recordings drawn from February 1974 sessions for BBC Radio 1’s The Bob Harris Show and Sounds Of The Seventies. The versions of Two Magicians and Thomas The Rhymer, especially, are magnificent.

Now We Are Six (50th Anniversary Edition) is on sale now via Chrysalis.

James McNair
James McNair

James McNair grew up in East Kilbride, Scotland, lived and worked in London for 30 years, and now resides in Whitley Bay, where life is less glamorous, but also cheaper and more breathable. He has written for Classic Rock, Prog, Mojo, Q, Planet Rock, The Independent, The Idler, The Times, and The Telegraph, among other outlets. His first foray into print was a review of Yum Yum Thai restaurant in Stoke Newington, and in many ways it’s been downhill ever since. His favourite Prog bands are Focus and Pavlov’s Dog and he only ever sits down to write atop a Persian rug gifted to him by a former ELP roadie. 