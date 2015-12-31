Status Quo: Accept No Substitute – The Definitive Hits & More!

While the recent Aquostic album and tour shone light from a new angle on Quo’s oft-underrated back catalogue, this exhaustive collection of 67 videos and live performances reminds us how the band carved a permanent place in British rock’s affections.

Not through the honking tackiness of their 80s and 90s videos, included here, but with the sheer strength and depth of tunes, especially from the classic line-up. Even lower-profile old hits such as Accident Prone come out well here, and the live cuts, despite mostly coming from more recent performances, really pack a Marshall-stacked punch.

However, the highlight for long-time fans will be the 23-minute jam of Is It Really Me/Gotta Go Home from 1970. The previously unreleased footage shows the Frantic Four on German telly, pounding through a freewheeling heavy blues odyssey from which you can see the genesis of later epics such as Forty-Five Hundred Times.