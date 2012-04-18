Soul Secret: Closer To Daylight

This may only be the Italian quintet’s second release, but Soul Secret have fashioned an inventive sound with hints of your favourite progressive metal bands. Closer To Daylight combines everything we know and love about heavy, progressive music but contains hints of the quirky 70s progressive rock era, in the form of impulsive synth solos and delicate acoustic interludes.

The Dream Theater comparisons are obvious, but there is also flair and inventiveness that ensures this release stands on its own two feet. The album is a flamboyant affair, with its Wakemanesque keyboards on songs like River’s Edge, which features guitar from Italian axeman Marco Sfogli, who’s worked with James LaBrie.

There’s a Rush flavour in parts too, notably on Behind The Curtain. Songs like the distinctly feminine If (featuring the charming vocal stylings of Anna Assentato) and the evocative, almost pop-like October 1917 ensure the album is never repetitive nor tedious; anything but.

Soul Secret may not be breaking new ground with this release, but what Closer To Daylight lacks in outright originality it makes up for in style, quality and intrigue.