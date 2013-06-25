Snow White’s Poison Bite: Featuring: Dr. Gruesome

When The Misfits formed in 1977, they couldn’t have imagined they would still be inspiring new bands more than 30 years later. SWPB are a face-painted horror-punk outfit from Finland whose Victory debut even features guest vocals from former Misfits frontman Michale Graves.

There’s a lot of competition when it comes to bands replicating that zombie-infested metal punk formula but SWPB do things differently. Although there’s an abundance of theremins, their vocals are more Mindless Self Indulgence than Danzig and there’s also a touch of early AFI with some Beyond The Valley-era Murderdolls.

In fact, aside from Graves’ involvement and the facepaint, The Misfits influence has been assimilated into their cauldron of post-hardcore and modern metal and the result is that SWPB’s album brings fresh blood to an often imitated style. Spooky, with puns aplenty, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if this lot ended up on tour with Wednesday 13.