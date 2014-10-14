Sister Sin: Black Lotus

The enduring popularity of anthems from hard rock and metal’s 80s heyday suggests that there should be more bands around with Sister Sin’s grasp of what enabled the music of that era to stand the test of time.

Fortunately, the Swedes are ridiculously good at this stuff and Black Lotus is their strongest collection of hard-as-nails rock’n’roll singalongs yet. Eschewing the sonic weediness of glam in favour of a more robust and raucous strain of swaggering bluster that exhibits a welcome debt to Twisted Sister, W.A.S.P., Billy Idol and Skid Row, Liv Jagrell and her gang of scuzzy diehards deliver hook after gleaming hook, imbuing the thunderous likes of Food For Worms, Count Me Out and Sail North with an infectious sense of urgency and cockiness, the singer’s monumentally powerful voice leading from the front and demanding respect and rowdy reciprocation in equal measure. Only the lush, sauntering near-balladry of The Jinx offers a change of pace, but if you’ve ever drunkenly roared along to Youth Gone Wild or I Wanna Be Somebody, this is today’s irresistible equivalent.

Via Victory