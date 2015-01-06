Sick Feeling: Suburban Myth

Ostensibly a hardcore punk band, but one with a leftfield pedigree thanks to past associations with Ink & Dagger and …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, among others, Sick Feeling exist in the cold, bloody shadows and deep in the cracks in mainstream punk’s banal façade.

This is grim, chaotic and violent music, infected with the deranged spirit of The Cramps, Black Flag and Dead Kennedys and delivered with the bruising crunch of lobotomised early 80s street punk, but always beholden to an atmosphere of creeping dread and instinctive nihilism.

Veering from fast and furious to lurching, ghost train grooves, Sick Feeling make their points swiftly and with all the jarring immediacy of a corpse hitting the floor. Even at their most incisive, on the scathing Liberal Arts or the explosive stomp of The Americans, these Brooklyn outcasts drench everything with feedback and disorientating reverb, resulting in a short, sharp and shiver- inducing shock to the system that delivers plenty of visceral thrills but promises nothing but a bleak, sticky end. Horribly good.

Via Terrible/Collect