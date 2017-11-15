Security Project - Contact album review

Although this US-based collective’s reworking of Peter Gabriel solo material (and the odd Genesis fave) has already earned them a solid following and been captured on three US live recordings, this time around their sound is augmented by the curiously androgynous sounding vocals of Happy Rhodes. In truth, however, the band still don’t transcend the tribute band’s perennial malaise – suffering in comparison to the original. On Lead A Normal Life, Rhodes’ standard-issue vocal lacks the vulnerability and character Gabriel’s fragile warble lends it, replacing it with an ill-fitting warmth. No Self Control benefits from Trey Gunn’s angular guitar spiking up the intro, but Rhodes’ vocal doesn’t offer the contrast between lines that Gabriel gave it, arguably losing the bipolar feel of the piece. Likewise, Intruder offers none of the creepy menace of the take you’ll know from Melt. Sometimes their instrumental invention shines through, which means Rhythm Of The Heat is one track that does work. Jerry Marotta’s tribal-style drumming and some subtle ethnic arrangements make for a stark and affecting soundscape that really offers something a little different