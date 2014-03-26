Saxon: St. George’s Day Sacrifice –Live In Manchester

Doing a special St. George’s Day live performance has become something of a Saxon tradition.

But, as shown on this live recording from last year’s show, there’s never a sense of the band merely using the occasion as a cheap gimmick. This double CD has Biff et al at full throttle.

Hearing the thrust behind Rock ’N’ Roll Gypsy, And The Bands Played On, I’ve Got To Rock (To Stay Alive) and Never Surrender is to hear Saxon thundering irresistibly along, with all pedals firmly embedded into the floor.

There’s obviously something familiar about so much of the material here, but that makes it even more heightened. And being able to end with Wheels Of Steel, Strong Arm Of The Law, Denim And Leather and Princess Of The Night is proof of what Saxon have achieved, and can still deliver live.