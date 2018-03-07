Saracen/Eliminator/Purple Hill Witch at Boston Arms, London - live review

Not the obvious choice of opener for a night of 80s heavy metal, but Norwegian doom rockers PURPLE HILL WITCH’s [6] Pagan Altarmeets-Witchcraft heavy rocking riffage is catchy and heavy enough to cross over to non-doom fans as well. ELIMINATOR [7] have been on the metallic fringes for a few years; they’ve taken their sweet time but after a run of vocalists it looks like things have fallen into place. New singer Danny Foster has a phenomenal set of pipes and tonight suggests that their debut full-length may be something very special. Few singers can claim to be world class, even fewer after four decades. SARACEN’s [8] Steve Bettney can. The NWOBHM veterans ply a melodic strain of metal with a prog tint that is a joy to behold. Eighties classics like Meet Me At Midnight and Heroes, Saints And Fools sound simply astonishing. Newer material holds its own, too, and the only question is: why are you not here?