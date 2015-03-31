Santa Cruz: Santa Cruz

With their bouffant hairdos and torn denim, you’d expect this Finnish quartet to be belting out Mötley Crüe-inspired tunes. Hailing from the homeland of Reckless Love, they have the potential to do glam rock proud, channelling their studded leather attire through the sound of 80s rock’n’roll.

Sadly, their self-titled second attempt fails to affirm the nostalgic sound they captured so brilliantly on their 2013 debut. Buried within this confused offering there are some well-crafted, catchy moments of hair metal-riffing excellence, ruined mostly by a clunky use of electronics and over experimental production.

Wasted & Wounded plays like overly manufactured early BFMV and latest single, My Remedy, is a cringeworthy mash-up of glam and nu metal. The album appears to have been stitched together from a patchwork of the last decade’s worn out metal tropes.

Despite being clearly talented musicians, their new approach has doomed them to resemble some washed-up Visual Kei band./o:p