Rush - Time Stand Still DVD review

Get the hankies out – Rush’s latest DVD is emotional stuff. At times, it feels more like an obituary than a celebration of the group’s lengthy career, with the veteran proggers reflecting on their recent decision to pull the plug on touring.

Filmed largely during their 40th anniversary North America jaunt last year, the trio are in fine form – on and off stage. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are chirpy when reminiscing about their lively early days, and Neil Peart is… well, Neil Peart. But things go a little morbid when they hit present day; when Lifeson admits that playing live is ‘killing’ his drummer, it’s all thrust into perspective. It’s not the holy triumvirate, however, who truly steal the show. It’s the fans, famed for their devotion, who grab the limelight – pun most definitely intended. There’s the White House aide who organises RushCon, and the guy who is so proud of his memorabilia collection that he’s about to burst. The DVD, which spans 90-odd minutes and is narrated by Hollywood actor Paul Rudd, ends with Rush’s final tour date in Los Angeles. Come closing time, the discombobulated crowd are left hugging, crying and pondering what next. And really, what next? Rush’s future remains uncertain, but it’s clear their legacy will never die.