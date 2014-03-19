RPWL: Wanted

RPWL seem to have been continually trying to escape their past. Originally a Pink Floyd tribute band, the Germans have suffered the fate of simply being rejected as a ‘second-rate Floyd’ throughout their career. It’s an unforgiving and inaccurate dismissal that disregards such inspired and distinctive albums as Beyond Man And Time. There may be flashes of Floyd in Yogi Lang’s vocal inflection and the odd guitar solo, but the breathless originality they’ve shown here on Wanted will finally cut them free from the comparisons that have dogged their career.

It’s also their bravest release because by adding contemporary flashes, they risk alienating some of their more traditionally-minded fans. However, it’s a gamble that has produced a penetrating and focused album.

Their talent is being able to generate a cohesive whole from disparate influences. These range from the forceful metal of Revelation to Perfect Day’s pop, through to the grandeur of Misguided Thought.

Critically, the album is without a hint of filler, each track perfectly weighted and performed with aplomb. Wanted is a gripping album that will propel the band towards a far wider and more appreciative audience.