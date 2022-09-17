Rock, metal and horror make prefect companions on The Retaliators soundtrack

Basically serving (mostly) as a sampler for the Better Noise Music roster, this soundtrack to Better Noise Films’ new horror flick The Retaliators throws together a diverse bunch of bands and creators across its 19 tracks, punctuated by ominous snippets of dialogue (and screaming) from the movie. 

Highlights include The Hu (This Is Mongol and Wolf Totem are magnificent), rockers Classless Act (with Vince Neil), Crossbone Skully sounding like Rhino Bucket on Evil World Machine and Tempt unleashing the upbeat Def Leppard-esque Living Dangerous. On the odd and not so successful side we have Tommy Lee’s Tops featuring rapper Push Push.

And then we have dark and dramatic contributions from Five Finger Death Punch (Darkness Settles In), Asking Alexandria (Faded Out), Papa Roach (The Ending) and Bad Wolves (If Tomorrow Never Comes) among many others, with collaborations the order of the day. 

Altogether, a solid modern rock and metal compilation.

