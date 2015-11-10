Revenge: Behold.Total.Rejection.

One does not simply listen to Revenge. One straps oneself in, dons protective headgear and just hopes to see the sun rise again.

An experience akin to standing at the back end of a woodchipper as bullets, glass and human remains are hurled in at the front end, while Satan’s most vicious demons scream and slaver into your ears from millimetres away, Behold.Total.Rejection. sees no glimmer of hope for humanity and actively wills our species to destroy itself by any brutal means necessary.

The Canadians call it ‘war metal’ but songs like Shock Attrition are so ugly and sickening that you might favour cowering in an air raid shelter in preference to whatever foul and hateful apocalyptic vision is being realised here.

Produced in such a way that the guitars sound like Cthulhu puking and the drums sound like dinosaurs slamming their tails against a giant metal bin, this is as much an exercise in extreme noise and punk rock chaos as it is a black metal record. Only the hopelessly twisted need apply, of course.