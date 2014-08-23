Reading Festival: Queens Of The Stone Age

While this is far from their first rodeo when it comes to Reading performances, it's the first time Queen of the Stone Age have headlined the festival, which puts the band in a position to prove themselves worthy headliners.

Opening with You Think I Ain’t Worth A Dollar, But I Feel Like A Millionaire they swiftly dive into a career-spanning set that acts as a reminder of just how many hits they have, and prove — in terms of a back catalogue at least — they are more than capable of filling this prestigious slot.

It’s all played with the sort of effortless cool Josh Homme and his cohorts have become renowned for, never more apparent than when the screen cuts to Homme basked in shadows and smoking a cigarette, looking every bit the anti-hero of rock.

It’s also a damn near perfect delivery in terms of sound, and the band tick all the boxes you expect from a rock band playing a rock show. However, if there is one thing missing, it’s that special something you can’t quite put your finger on: that magic feeling of being part of something special, like Biffy Clyro’s first headline slot last year, Muse playing Origin of Symmetry in full in 2011, or pretty much any time Dave Grohl has graced this stage. It’s not the case today, and it isn’t the sort of set those not present will get sick of hearing about. And although it may not be the sort of performance that gets etched into Reading folklore, it’s still one of the finest bands in the world closing the first day with style.

UK residents can watch the QOTSA set on the BBC iPlayer.