Raised Fist: From The North

It is great to see this Swedish melodic hardcore five-piece back in action, and now with ex-Dark Funeral drummer Matte Modin in tow.

Raised Fist were always a love-it-or-hate-it kind of band, but this release shows their formula to be as distinctive, fierce and as impossibly infectious as ever.

There could certainly be a few more immediately catchy songs here, but six years on from the last album, Alexander ‘Alle’ Hagman has lost none of his natural ability to command. His voice is instantly recognisable and the snappy hardcore-rap style is hooky even during the less memorable tracks. The energy is high throughout, and songs like Man And Earth, Ready To Defy and We Will Live Forever, which is highly reminiscent of their 2009 release, can be counted on for some seriously uplifting spirit and killer riffs. Anthemic with a credible punk kick, these guys have some fun with tempos here too. The smart, observant lyrics also stand out, spitting out topical, acutely aware remarks and playfully snarling at those who play Angry Birds on their phone and inject their breasts with silicon. Welcome back.

Via Epitaph