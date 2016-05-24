Qrixkuor – Three Devils Dance album review

Coming from Ireland’s ever- reliable Invictus Productions, Three Devils Dance is a highly anticipated debut from one of London’s more mysterious entities.

Anyone who snagged a copy of last year’s now sold-out rehearsal tape, or witnessed one of the band’s mesmerising live performances, will be more than satisfied, as the album showcases the band’s qualities perfectly.

Three Devils… consists of three lengthy hymns of murky underbelly death metal that ruminates beneath a slowly developing hypnosis of disorientating blackened reverb. The rhythm section throbs along in the squalid style of early Teitanblood and Wrathprayer, creating a more atmospheric rumble than a mindless blast, and a subtle vocal clamour blends perfectly, flowing with the maelstrom rather than leading it. Expertly mixed and mastered by Vassafor’s VK, the tracks flow together with some delicate percussion and morbid ambience, creating a 39-minute ritualistic nightmare. Qrixkuor’s otherworldly blackened death metal cacophony will surely propel them to higher realms of infamy.