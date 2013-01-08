Prosperina: Faith In Sleep

This is a work in progress from a Welsh trio showing enough individuality and ability to suggest they could go far very soon but still have much to do to realise their promise. Opening and closing tracks Piper Alpha and Rebirth offer a slow-burning nod to Kyuss, while God Vs. Darwin has more of a Mastodon feel to it, albeit with a daub of Meddle-era Pink Floyd.

In fact, the whole album has that sense of intelligent metal mixed with occasional stoner posturing. Sometimes, as on Arcanum, it gets just a little too lumpen, but this is offset by Temples, which has a vocal vibe that’s straight from the Alice In Chains catalogue, along with some slick, subtle riffs.

The best moment comes with the title track, which offers a low-key, acoustic opening before expanding into a whirlpool of swirling guitars and hypnotic rhythms. This then connects smoothly with the poppier lilt of Snow Leopard. Faith In Sleep is a fine debut, then, and it should be the start of something really special for Prosperina.