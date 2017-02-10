Overkill - The Grinding Wheel album review

Instead, die-cast anthems like Our Finest Hour and Let’s All Go To Hades and slow-burning epics like the closing title track give the firm impression that Overkill are every bit as furious and virile as they were in the early 80s. Best of all, these songs are absolutely guaranteed to slot violently into the band’s setlists when they embark on yet another gruelling world tour. Thirty-seven years down, Overkill are persistence incarnate and a noble, unerring force in an age of uncertainty. Long may they brutalise our neck muscles.

Overkill's Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth - The 10 Records That Changed My Life

The complete history of Overkill