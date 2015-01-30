Trending

Osada Vida: The After-Effect

Polish proggers keep things fresh on fifth record.

By Prog 

Replacing two members in your band might throw some people off, but not Osada Vida.

The Polish quintet played musical chairs after their 2013 album Particles by enlisting a new guitarist and drummer, and they continue ever upward. The After-Effect is their fifth LP, and it’s both sprightly and leisurely, attesting to their rock-led ethos of neither reinventing the wheel nor languishing in backwards-facing familiarity. Opener King of Isolation stomps with grit before enjoying a rendezvous with the poppier side of prog, whilst Lies lobs in some much-appreciated nods towards thrill-seeking adventurism. There’s a dollop of cheesy pomp here, however, with the Yes-on-a-bad-day I’m Not Afraid threatening to irk those buoyed by the record’s more enterprising metallic moments, but don’t let that put you off. And hey, there’s a string quartet on the menu too, with the grand Sky Full Of Dreams benefiting from orchestral hues. In all it’s a solid album that takes heed of bygone decades but with its head in the 21st century. If this is the after-effect (pun definitely intended) of replacing pretty much half your band, then maybe change isn’t such a bad thing after all.