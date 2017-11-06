Of Allies - Night Sky album review

The full-length debut album from this Yorkshire four-piece enthrals from the start with hard-hitting riffs and stirring vocal melodies running through the opening title track. Moving seamlessly from modern rock through to alt-metal and prog is something these guys accomplish with ease, and what sets Night Sky apart from many of its peers is just how cohesive all 14 tracks sound, despite the vast range of influences. Run and Waiting For You are emotionally intelligent and teem with soulful introspection and shimmering soundscapes, while the Biffy Clyro-esque swagger of CMD-Q dallies with experimentation; caressed by frenetic rhythms alongside dual vocals, frontman Rich Nichols leads his charge as the accelerated tempo unleashes the rampaging beast within. Of Allies might not be the finished product right now, but Night Sky’s clarity and outright confidence should be admired.