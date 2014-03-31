Nux Vomica: Nux Vomica

Nux Vomica’s sound is somewhat difficult to pin down with their range incorporating death metal, crust, soaring melodies, doom, sludge and an undercurrent of political melancholy, and these many elements combine to imbue the band with a heady passion and a distinctly emotive force.

Nux Vomica is their first record in nearly five years and, while the band has been gaining a near-cult status, they have also been creating their best work to date. Sanity Is For The Passive rolls on a punk-driven beat before stepping back into darker, sludgier territory and allowing the fiery vocals of the group to take centre stage and flash with a dangerous fervour.

Reeling takes an altogether more despondent approach and the second of three tracks is a gorgeous, weighty, melodious piece that drives at the heart and cuts it in two with scorched vocals offsetting the otherwise gorgeous progressions of the song. Choked At The Roots closes the album on notes of fury and the opposing moments of serenity build the atmosphere of Nux Vomica into a delirious ride into complete finality.