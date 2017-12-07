The Deafheaven school of black metal has become increasingly popular over the last few years, and Nullingroots don’t shy away from the techniques utilised by their fellow Californians. Lush textures lay over gorgeous melodies and harsh, emotive screams. It’s an emotional ride and Into The SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“c7f83bcb-c8c2-4db1-b7b9-898f4787c052” id=“fa5e4ae2-7d8a-4aa7-98b3-c877996b6d98”>SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“cc14a1a0-4368-44cd-8bd5-7817a456cf56” id=“6915fc11-4917-45b4-8810-da0d1cc95cd9”>Grey goes a long way to evoke sorrow. The Morning That Killed The World incorporates the light and dark as it moves from sublime sadness to distilled despair while never losing sight of harmony. Nullingroots lean into the slowcore elements with ease, allowing the cascading guitars to wash the palette with melancholy while frontman Cameron Boesch’s voice writhes with agony above it all. It’s perhaps a little too similar to other bands of this ilk but Into The SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“78017964-63e9-4e6e-bad7-c3a1cf24fecb” id=“3457e4c2-d85c-4a2a-a520-f9fa2bcebb9f”>Grey is a worthwhile entry into the post-black metal scene nonetheless.