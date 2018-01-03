Nothing More at O2 Institute 3, Birmingham- live review

It’s been three years since Nothing More toured the UK and, judging by the buzz in the room, tonight couldn’t arrive soon enough. Currently riding a wave of glory with three Grammy nominations for The Stories We Tell Ourselves and online views of over 13 million, the Texans hit the stage with all the passionate confidence of superstars. Charging into a pummelling salvo of Christ Copyright and a hook-filled Let ’Em Burn, shirtless frontman Jonny Hawkins weaves around his Giger-esque scorpion tail prop. Encompassing furious riffs, driving electronica and soul-stirring melodies, Go To War has everyone screaming at the top of their lungs, whilst a midset detour involving a suspended bass guitar sees the band shift towards more progressive sensibilities. There’s a mature angst coursing through Jonny’s quavering vocals as he veers from throaty screams to searing cleans, the latter of which are beautifully displayed during acoustic-led ballad Just Say When. Rock royalty status is well within Nothing More’s grasp.