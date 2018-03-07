Miss May I/Fit For A King/Void Of Vision/Currents at Exchange... - live review

It may be cold and wet outside the Exchange but it’s hotter than hell inside as CURRENTS [6] and VOID OF VISION [6] churn out their metalcore that sounds far too similar to have an identity of its own. FIT FOR A KING [7] up the ante with soaring melodies , rumbling beatdowns, crushing grooves and up-for-it attitude. Ohio’s MISS MAY I [8] are on fine form on the Exchange’s compact stage tonight, with lead singer Levi Benton a swirl of hair and righteous fury, commanding the band and keeping the crowd in the palm of his outstretched hand. Their latest album, Shadows Inside, has been out for six months now and the set hangs heavily on the newer material. Its melody is front and centre with the triumvirate of Crawl, a venomous crowd-sung Under Fire and the title track, showing how far the band have developed their sound from their earlier days.