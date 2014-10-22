Minor Giant: On The Road

There’s nothing wrong with harking back to the 70s or early 80s for musical inspiration.

The only caveat being that in order to truly make a substantial impact, you need a smattering of originality. Mercifully, Holland’s Minor Giant aren’t simply magpie recyclers and, along with the retro keyboarding, there are moments on this debut that are pretty formidable. There are some notable references to their musical heroes – the bass line in the title track does recall the closing section of Genesis’ Afterglow, and the vocals often have the type of phrasing that IQ’s Peter Nicholls is so adept at – but critically, these vintage tones are blended into a contemporary framework. The band are a confident bunch, with the first two tracks both extending over the 10-minute mark, seamlessly drifting through an ever-shifting musical backdrop. Lead Me Home and Hand In Hand are also particularly majestic, with haunting melodies shoving both songs towards a hefty, keyboard propelled finale. Along with their opulent music, Minor Giant are also working on a higher lyrical plain than your average band, as they deal with the various paths through life. A wider audience surely awaits. RW