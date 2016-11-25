Memphis May Fire – This Light I Hold album review

Over the past 10 years, Memphis May Fire have evolved away from their initial Southern rock-inspired sound towards the kind of metalcore that got them signed to Rise Records.

But on fifth album, they’ve found more balance between the genre conventions of their previous releases and the melodic, groove-led rock for which their native Texas is better known. That’s not to say that the band have suddenly transformed into Down, or even Black Stone Cherry. Beatdowns and brutality still abound but Matty Mullins’ clean vocals are given more room to shine, particularly on Letting Go – a huge song that sees their more chug-friendly tendencies and dalliances with electronic music melded to some significantly matured songwriting. This Light I Hold is a welcome step forward for a band who have previously struggled to stand out from the pack.