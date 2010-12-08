Megadeth: Rust In Peace Live

On March 31, 2010, Megadeth celebrated the 20th anniversary of Rust In Peace – for many, their best album – by playing it live in its entirety at the Hollywood Palladium. What made the event even more special was the return of errant bassist David Ellefson after an eight-year absence.

Recorded for this two-disc set, it was a performance of clinical power befitting the self-styled State-Of-The-Art Speed Metal Band.

Marshalled by the clean but still mean Dave Mustaine, the band sounds sharper than it ever did in its drug-fuelled youth. And the album’s standout tracks – Holy Wars… The Punishment Due and Hangar 18 – confirm Rust In Peace as a genuine landmark in metal music.

The DVD adds a short documentary that confirms what we already knew: that Megadeth fans enjoy shouting and making funny faces.