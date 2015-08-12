Mark Stanway: Close To The Mark

In a career that includes cameos with Phil Lynott, Robert Plant and Bernie Marsden, among others, Magnum’s long-serving keyboard player has accumulated more than his fair share of road tales, many of which are related in this self-published autobiography.

Many, including those collected in the company of Ozzy Osbourne and UFO, are very funny. The book’s conversational tone works fine, although Stanway’s habit of placing inverted commas around song titles, band names, musicians, recording studios, breeds of fish and even tour managers is annoying; equally so is that sometimes he doesn’t, and the inconsistency grates.

These 134 pages are also littered with spelling errors. Having said that, the errors and inconsistencies don’t completely strangle Stanway’s ability to entertain.

Classic Rock 214: Stuff