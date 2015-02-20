Trending
Mark Lanegan Band: A Thousand Miles Of Midnight: Phantom Radio Remixes

Collection of remixes of latest album and EP that preceded it.

For his most recent, typically acclaimed album Phantom Radio, Mark Lanegan deliberately embraced the most synthetic of tropes – the über-modernity of neo-Krautrock and a phone app entitled FunkBox, which formed the basis of his songs.

This, coupled with the ghost-country atmospheres of his songwriting, made for a collection that was particularly suitable for reconstruction / deconstruction by left-field artists of all hues. So that’s exactly what we have here, with an assembly of musicians admired by Lanegan hand-picked to make over the material.

Mark Stewart of The Pop Group brings out the searing black in Death Trip To Tulsa, Lanegan’s noirish venture into Glen Campbell terrain; Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs lays stress on the predatory sleaze of I Am The Wolf; while Moby adds anthemic grace to Torn Red Heart. Waltzing In Blue, meanwhile, crawls slowly out of the crater of dub into which Earth plunges it on his mix.

A fine tribute to a timeless songwriter of our times./o:p