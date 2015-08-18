Lychgate: An Antidote For The Glass Pill

Having formed in 2001 as Archaicus, it wasn’t until their self-titled debut as Lychgate in 2013 that they became a name to contend with.

Founded by one Vortigern, Lychgate’s music trawls through operatic highs, industrial lows and chasms filled with darkness.

Taking time off from Esoteric, vocalist Greg Chandler brings surges of misanthropic bile to An Antidote For The Glass Pill while the band creates waves of deconstructed horror behind the hatred.

It’s huge, with Davamesque B2 rolling with deep, unholy terror and passages of uncomfortable quiet that build and twist into images of dystopian terror. I Am Contempt is forced through dissonant curves of guitar and bombastic organs are incorporated as an integral portion of the landscapes of sound. An Antidote… is an otherworldly, intriguing release that isn’t afraid to push the boundaries and embrace the apocalyptic terror found beyond.