Trending

Lord Bishop Rocks: Peace Action 69

Peace, love and... er, German sex rock.

By Classic Rock 

TODO alt text

It’s the spirit of ’69, baby, and for one album only this trio is fronted by the black Austin Powers mixed with George Clinton – or Superfly-in-waiting.

The terrible tag ‘sex rock from Germany’ screeches ‘bin it’, but let’s see what they’re about. Peace Action 69 is actually quite hilarious, and for many good reasons.

This hard-touring Eurobiker party troupe know they’re hamming it up like Mattesons on steroids, and their psychedelic rock-funk is often a whole lotta fun and a muso palate-cleanser (see: Bla Bla Bla, Death Is Democratic). But the cheesy Hendrix, Zep and Chillis influences overwhelm, albeit tempered by some not-unwelcome sardonicism à la Danko Jones.

Even if this is a political concept album, LBR could pay a little more attention to songcraft over showboating, and not rely on styles they can ape but not matching. We get the humour, but do they only want to be cartoons?