Lord Bishop Rocks: Peace Action 69

It’s the spirit of ’69, baby, and for one album only this trio is fronted by the black Austin Powers mixed with George Clinton – or Superfly-in-waiting.

The terrible tag ‘sex rock from Germany’ screeches ‘bin it’, but let’s see what they’re about. Peace Action 69 is actually quite hilarious, and for many good reasons.

This hard-touring Eurobiker party troupe know they’re hamming it up like Mattesons on steroids, and their psychedelic rock-funk is often a whole lotta fun and a muso palate-cleanser (see: Bla Bla Bla, Death Is Democratic). But the cheesy Hendrix, Zep and Chillis influences overwhelm, albeit tempered by some not-unwelcome sardonicism à la Danko Jones.

Even if this is a political concept album, LBR could pay a little more attention to songcraft over showboating, and not rely on styles they can ape but not matching. We get the humour, but do they only want to be cartoons?