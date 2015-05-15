Live: Blues Pills/Raven Eye

Still finding their collective feet, RavenEye are a power trio who sound a little like The Groundhogs.

Led by guitarist Oli Brown, they’ve already got beefy chops, cracking tunes and have everyone dosed up ready for the main event.

As Elin Larsson points out, this is the fifth time Blues Pills have played in London in a comparatively short time. But while you’d be desperate for some bands to take a very long break before even thinking of a return, they’ve got increasingly better. And this performance is in another dimension when compared to the slightly tentative first steps 16 months ago.

There’s an ease and confidence which is electrifying. Opening with the striding High Class Woman, the band step through Ain’t No Change and Bliss, holding everyone’s attention as this train gains increasing momentum.

What impresses is the languid, deceptively lazy style the band have slipped into. This is reminiscent of Free’s philosophy, even if musically they’ve more in common with Humble Pie. The point is Blues Pills are rapidly becoming an essential live experience. Their version of Tony Joe White’s Elements And Things is coruscating, with Dorian Sorriaux cutting an imaginative lead guitar moment. And Devil Man is a guaranteed show stopper.

Finishing with the burnished riff of Little Sun, the Pills are a tonic for any night.

