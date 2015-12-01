Little Walter – Just A Feeling – Chess Sides 1952-1962

After cutting his teeth as a sideman in Muddy Waters’ band, Marion Walter Jacobs – aka Little Walter – recorded extensively for the legendary blues label Chess. His pioneering playing during this period and on this collection elevated the humble harmonica to new heights and proves why virtually every harp player to this day cites him as a major influence.

No previously unreleased tracks or similar surprises for the Little Walter obsessives then, just 27 prime cuts of old-school Chicago blues, with his deft and soulful phrasing still sounding as sweet as it surely did back then. The hits and classics are all here: Juke, Too Late, Tell Me Mama, Mellow Down Easy et al. If you’re new to Little Walter – and you really shouldn’t be – this album is as good a place as any to start.