Lee Abraham: Distant Days

Regular Prog readers need no introduction to this talented bassist. Abraham spent three years as bassist with Galahad before jumping ship to release a highly regarded solo debut, Black And White, in 2009. k And White, in 2009. Abraham has wisely retained most of those players that helped out with a handful of live dates, swelling their number with some special guests including Dec Burke of Frost*, Lifesigns’ own John Young, the much-travelled, sorely underrated Steve Thorne and Marc Atkinson of UK proggers Riversea.

Distant Days is another lush-sounding collection of incredible grace and depth. Though a vice-like grip is exerted rhythmically speaking on more propulsive numbers such as Closing The Door and Misguided, Abraham doesn’t shove his early worship of Iron Maiden, Metallica and Queensrÿche down the listener’s throat.

The song is always king and each of these seven tracks (which each clock in at between four and 15 minutes long) boasts a key element, be it a soaring guitar solo, a killer chorus, a sentimental nod to long-lost childhood days or a silvery key signature.

These serve to elevate the album to something pretty special. He’s done it again!