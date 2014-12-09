Last Leaf Down: Fake Lights

‘Shoegaze’ is a term that can conjure images of greatness – see Alcest and Slowdive – but one that has seen such a revival of late that it’s difficult to find the standouts in the genre. Step forward Last Leaf Down, who incorporate a touch of the gothic into their shimmery indie guitars and in turn create sweeping soundscapes that weave gorgeous post-rock intricacies through Benjamin Schenk’s deep, soulful voice.

In These Waters glides blissfully on melancholic waves, with bittersweet guitars moving against the post-punk sound of the drums that drive the song forward and into the darkness of Inmost Life. Fake Lights is laden with sorrow and for the band, who have been active in some form for over 10 years, marks a debut that is strong, emotional and, most importantly, genuinely affecting.

Truth Is A Liar rolls on echoing guitars and Wish To Leave comes across all modern gothic, while Fake Lights In The Sky closes the record on cascading guitars, delicate textures and a refreshing, human honesty./o:p