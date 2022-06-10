Kula Shaker: still stuck in a world of pot, patchouli and letting it all hang out

Even in 1996 when K was the fastest-selling British debut album ever, Kula Shaker were already harking back to a mythical 1960s of pot, patchouli and letting it all hang out. In their world, time was something that happens only to other people.

And so here we are, more than a quarter of a century down the line, and the retro-heads are still stuck in an endless loop of the past where only the cost of powering a lava lamp might well jolt them into the present.

A double album held together by a series of spoken-word pieces set in a leaking church, it largely falls flat in a way that The Coral’s Coral Island doesn’t.

I’m Against It and 108 Ways To Leave Your Narcissist show that their touchstones remain an unholy amalgam of early Deep Purple and Small Faces, which is as surprising as Wednesday following Tuesday.