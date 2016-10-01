Knife Hits album review – Eris

Probably the most discouraging failing of the 90s subterranean grind/hardcore scene featuring the likes of Orchid, Pg. 99, City Of Caterpillar and contemporary torchbearers Loma Prieta and Birds In Row is that, despite the subgenre’s literary artistry, very few classic songs have emerged for fans to rally around over the long term.

The style doesn’t lend itself to fist-pumping anthems as uncomfortable discord and scathing chaos are often held in higher regard than hummable riffs and grooves.

Much of Eris follows suit in that it’s mostly about the expenditure of anger, with the hope that listeners will hang on for the ride. When they’re not alienating with a labyrinth of cognitive dissonance, Knife Hits’ fast hardcore and Converge influence shines through on heartfelt, minute-long assaults such as Descent and Their World and with fellow new bucks Baptists coming to mind during Our Dilemma’s blazing string bends. But it’s the slo-mo Melvins-ish slug-and-chug of Map Territory Relation that offers respite from the searing speed sorties as well as meaty riffs to sink into.