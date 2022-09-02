King's X continue the search for truth on Three Sides Of One

While no one expects King’s X to ever release another album to match their hugely impressive debut Out Of The Silent Planet or its arguably even better follow-up Gretchen Goes To Nebraska, fans have learned over 30-odd years that what you can expect – and will get – from the Texan trio is quality songwriting and performances, allied to a sound like no other band.

And still with each new release (and indeed live show) they prompt the question: Why aren’t/weren’t King’s X huge?

No surprises, then, that all the band’s stylish signatures and gold-stamped hallmarks are all over Three Sides Of One, from tremendously powerful opener Let It Rain, through Give It Up – a right belter that live is going to knock audiences dead – to short-but-sweet closer Every Everywhere, one of several tracks to feature their Beatles-hinting three-part harmony vocals.

Unsurprisingly, lyrically He is still a presence, but for a while now the band have been searching for truths rather than playing their believing hand. Classy, intelligent, sonically powerful stuff.