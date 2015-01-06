Jørn Lande & Tronde Halter: Dracula: Swing Of Death

With more than 30 albums, Jørn Lande has, sometimes purposefully and other times as a result of genetic similarities, spent much of the last two decades imitating Ronnie James Dio or David Coverdale of Whitesnake.

Some fans will remember the Norwegian appearing with Heaven & Hell at 2010’s High Voltage Festival while honouring his fallen hero.

Here Jørn has teamed up with Trond Holter – aka Teeny of Wig Wam – for a rock opera concept piece about Transylvania’s best-known export. Strident, powerhouse moments such as Walking On Water and River Of Tears are delivered with all of Jørn’s usual gusto, though some of its highlights are supplied alongside Lena Fløitmoen, who plays the roles of Mina and Lucy from Bram Stoker’s book. It helps that there are no flowery narrated parts, also that the compositions are short and powerful. The pair’s goal was to create a piece that could suck the blood from Stoker’s original tale and transfuse it into the current era. They’ve come pretty close.

Via Frontiers