Two years on from their debut, Aokigahara, Jonestown’s life-affirming barrage of brutality continues to set them apart from the rest of the UK scene.

Their ruthless blend of polyrhythmic groove and deathly power sounds more focused than before, but these songs are not designed for mass consumption.

Frontman Harley Anderson’s formidable presence and terrifying bellow hold the key to Jonestown’s crossover potential; a one-man blur of cathartic fury, he imbues his comrades’ precise, machine-like pulse with a palpable sense of humanity that reaches a devastating crescendo of existential viscera on slow-burning epic The Pass.

Death hangs heavy over Dyatlov, but this is a band bursting with urgency and life.

For Fans Of: Gojira, Gorod, Whitechapel