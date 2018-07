Veteran bluesman John Mayall has always kept good company, and Talk About That is lifted above late-period fodder by a horn section that razzes up Gimme Some Of That Gumbo, and by fanboy Joe Walsh who brings melancholy to The Devil Must Be Laughing and adroit slide to Cards On The Table. Mayall’s never going to dislodge Beano, but it’s ridiculous for an 83-year old to sound this relevant