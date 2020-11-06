Jeff Scott Soto's Wide Awake (In My Dreamland) continues his soulful journey

Jeff Scott Soto: Wide Awake (In My Dreamland) deals Soto, Jeff Scott Wide awake... EMP UK £17.99 Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Jeff Scott Soto’s vocal range, soulful tone and sheer lung power have enabled him to tackle metal and melodic rock with equal aplomb.

After a brace of recent metallic releases with Sons Of Apollo and his own band, Soto, Wide Awake offers plenty to satisfy fans of his work with Talisman and W.E.T.

Key to his appeal is the fact that he never phones it in, and here he belts out thrusting rockers Someone To Love and Living In A Dream with grit, both songs garnished with alluring guitar harmonies.

The songwriting is consistently good, with hints of Talisman in the funk of Mystified, and a nod to Soto’s days with Yngwie Malmsteen via the Baroque gallop of Paper Wings.