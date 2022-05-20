James LaBrie: Beautiful Shade Of Grey album review

James LaBrie delves into the complexities of human relationships on fifth solo album Beautiful Shade Of Grey

James LaBrie: Beautiful Shade Of Grey cover art
He doesn’t exactly dominate the credits on Dream Theater albums, but singer James LaBrie has no problem finding enough material for his own career. 

On this, his fourth solo album (sixth if you include the two albums he recorded as Mullmuzzler), he delves into the complexities of human relationships, which can be hard to do without getting judgemental but he manages to avoid that… mostly. He also steers clear of the other 49 shades of grey.

His band – guitarist Marco Sfogli, bassist/acoustic guitarist Paul Logue and keyboard player Christian Pulkkinen from British melodic metallers Eden’s Curse – occasionally veer towards the portentous. 

But they're better when they play with a lighter touch, which works particularly well on the cover of Led Zeppelin’s Ramble On.

Hugh Fielder
